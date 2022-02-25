Ukraine President Zelensky on Thursday night: "This might be the last time you see me alive"

On a conference call with EU leaders Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned, "This might be the last time you see me alive," according to The Times of Israel.

One of the leaders on the call, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said today that Zelenskyy is now in hiding. "We were supposed to talk on the phone this morning, but he was no longer available."

From Times of Israel:

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who was also on last night's call, confirms Walla's report, telling the Swedish News Agency that "this may have been the last time we saw Zelensky."

Earlier on Thursday, according to HuffPost, Zelenskyy had said in a video address that "the enemy has identified me as the number one target" while his family was the "number two target."