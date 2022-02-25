Using an iceberg chart to explain the universe

Far be it for me to ignore a popular meme. Iceberg charts are all the rage right now, and there's one for practically everything that exists. I find the charts intriguing because they highlight the amount of knowledge one has in whatever subject the iceberg is focused on. Iceberg charts usually work as funny memes that lampoon how obsessive fandom can become, but sometimes they can provide information that can broaden your experience with a familiar topic.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Quabl macro focuses on the concept of the iceberg chart by making one for the entire universe. In a video that is reminiscent of Bill Wurtz's history of the entire world, I guess, Quabl delves into the most obscure theories and topics that relate to the universe in a truly entertaining fashion. I always say this whenever I encounter videos like this, but I wish most schools delivered information as succinctly and as fun as this.