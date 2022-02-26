A short history of Yoko and John's "Bagism"

Bagism was created by Yoko Ono and John Lennon as a part of their peace campaign in the late 60s. Bagism satirizes prejudice through the idea that by living inside of a bag, one would not be judged by their physical appearance. Therefore, by wearing a bag over one's entire body, total communication would be possible. The bagist's message would be heard clearly, apart from any bias based on their appearance.

John and Yoko introduced the idea during a press conference in Vienna on 31 March 1969, where they were interviewed while completely covered by a white sack, as they sat side by side. Although Bagism was a form of protest, there was an intentional dose of humor involved in the act. It looks like the interviewer is holding the microphone up to a ghost.

Bagism is even mentioned in Lennon's music. In "Come Together", he sings: "He bag production." This refecerences Bag Productions Ltd., Lennon's public relations company. It's name is based on Bagism. In the song "Give Peace a Chance," there is a line that goes, "Everybody's talkin' about Bagism, Shagism, Dragism, Madism, Ragism, Tagism, This-ism, That-ism, ism, ism, ism."