Check out this duck playing the drums

Apparently ducks like to hang out at music rehearsal studios:
Image: Kentaro Ohno / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)
Apparently ducks like to hang out at music rehearsal studios:
Image: Kentaro Ohno / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)
Seeing the cat psyching itself up to make the jump is more exciting than watching the Olympics. Here's the clip: READ THE REST
We've all heard anecdotes about (or experienced ourselves) pets acting freaky minutes before an earthquake or other natural disaster. On a bigger scale, in 2004 hours before the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, elephants reportedly ran to the hills and flamingoes flew to higher locales. Now, respected researchers are studying whether animals are truly able… READ THE REST
Scientists discovered this newly-hatched ghost shark at a depth of .7 miles near the South Island of New Zealand. Ghost sharks aren't actually sharks but rather chimaeras with mostly cartilage skeletons. As they live at great depths, ghost sharks are quite elusive and juveniles are exceedingly rare to see. From BBC News: The scientists from… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Taking care of your teeth involves more than just brushing twice a day. Especially if you're looking at getting a…teeth remote? If you want to keep your teeth and gums clean,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. A lot of us treat money like farmers treat rain: it comes and you just kind of hope that there's enough to get you through to the next few weeks. Too… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even if you try not to drink anything an hour or two before you hit the hay, you may still find yourself stumbling to the bathroom at an ungodly hour almost every night… READ THE REST