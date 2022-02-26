The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness is a documentary about Studio Ghibli

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness is a 2014 documentary directed by Mami Sunada about the inner workings of Studio Ghibli and the creators who work there including Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. We see them working on The Wind Rises and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya simultaneously. The documentary features many in-depth conversations with Miyazaki, the mastermind behind Studio Ghibli. This film is a must-see for lovers of Ghibli films, which are some of the most magical animations I've ever seen. The rigorous creative process behind the production of these animations is astounding and inspiring to witness.

It's streaming on HBO Max and Apple TV.