This iconic Akira animation cel will be in Heritage Auctions' International Original Art and Anime Signature Auction March 11-13

An animation cel from the 1988 cyberpunk animated film Akira (based on Otomo's 1982 manga of the same name) will be part of Heritage Auctions International Original Art and Anime Signature Auction March 11-13. The image features Kaneda on his famous motorcycle, facing the viewer head-on. It's one of the most iconic images from the film and is estimated to go for $50,000+. The cell is in extraordinarily high demand because it nearly disappeared into the abyss when the studio Tokyo Movie Shinsha almost discarded all production art from Akira in an attempt to make more space. It was salvaged by its North American distribution company Streamline Pictures at the last minute.
