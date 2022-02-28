In this footage, a woman offers food to an antelope, but the antelope doesn't want food.
Antelope doesn't want your damn food
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- footage
Starship Chewbacca wins Horse Race at Santa Anita
Starship Chewbacca is a Bay Gelding horse born in 2017, the offspring of US Ranger and Visual Treat as well as the paternal grandson of Danzig and the maternal great-grandson of Skywalker — a detail which certainly adds a curious wrinkle to the existing Star Wars mythos. Presumably, the other horse trainers in the race… READ THE REST
This mash-up of Donna Summer and Danzig is fantastic
This is so good it could finally unite Boston and New Jersey together in peace. READ THE REST
Know your Ukrainian weapons
You've probably been hearing a lot about NLAWs, Javelins, Stingers, TB2 drones, and even Molotov cocktails in the coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here are some videos to give you a bit of background on the weapons being employed by the Ukrainian military and citizenry in their courageous efforts to repel Puti-tang's army. Image:… READ THE REST
This foldable wireless charging stand supports up to three devices at once
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Life in the modern age is all about convenience. Even when their stock is hemorrhaging, companies like Facebook/Meta, Apple, and Google have constantly innovated to keep our lives happy and simple. In… READ THE REST
This award-winning bundle teaches you how to edit photos like a pro and is 48% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. For over a hundred years, photographs have given people the power to remember key moments and capture the physical world. Throughout time, photography has advanced from the simple, black and white… READ THE REST
Examine the world around you with this WiFi-enabled microscope for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Unless you go on to study biology in college, usually, the last time you work and play with a microscope is in the midst of your high school career. With the WiFi… READ THE REST