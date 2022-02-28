Interpreter for Zelensky broke down in tears during speech yesterday

A veteran interpreter for Ukraine President Zelensky choked up and then broke into tears while translating his speech for German media company WELT on Sunday.

In the clip below, she says (according to The Hill), "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must lose its voice in the U.N. Ukraine, we definitely know …"

She pauses for a moment, choking up, before trying to continue. " … what we are defending." And then she took a much longer pause, before saying, "Sorry," and going off air, according to The Hill.