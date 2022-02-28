Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performs "Ohio" with David Crosby and Shawn Colvin

Mutants of a certain age still remember the power of the protest song and counter-cultural anthem, "Ohio," by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (written by Neil Young). Last night, the band Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit performed the song in Santa Barbara, joined onstage by David Crosby and Shawn Colvin (captured here on a phonecam).

"Ohio" has new relevance as the world watches the horror of what is happening in Ukraine and marvels at the courage and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Gotta get down to it

Soldiers are cutting us down

Should have been done long ago

What if you knew her

And found her dead on the ground

How can you run when you know?

Here's the 400 Unit performing "Ohio" with Crosby at Red Rocks in 2019.

[H/t Steve Silberman]

Image: Screengrab