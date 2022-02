Forgotten Weapons reviews the ArcFlash Labs' GR-1 Anvil Portable Gauss Rifle. Rather than using a controlled explosion to force a projectile out of the barrel, this uses a series of magnetic coils to accelerate the thing.

At the onset of the video, the commentator covers what I think will fill our comments, talking about what to actually call the beast: is this a Lorentz Force Accelerator? A rail gun? A gauss cannon?