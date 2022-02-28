This guy can speak gibberish in many different languages

Diego J. Rivas is a dental student and langauge enthusiast in Houston, Texas. In this video, he demonstrates what different languages sound like to foreigners. When he spoke "English" (in American and English accents) my brain was working hard to decipher the gibberish. What a talent!
