Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian and actor before he became Ukraine's wartime president. I thought it would be nice to dig out the most incongruous and amusing footage to compare with his current role as an emerging worldwide hero resisting imperial Russian force. If you can find better than "appearing to perform Hava Nagila with your genitals", have at it in the comments!

Who among us has not played "Hava Nagila" on a piano with their genitals on stage and then gone on to lead their country against a foreign invasion? pic.twitter.com/6IlRgF83he — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) February 28, 2022

(Zelenskyy is Jewish, by the way, making Vladimir Putin's accusation of neo-Nazism all the more outrageous.)