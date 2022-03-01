A US mail truck flies off an icy bridge and flips onto the Charles River (video)

A truck carrying US mail in Massachusetts 15 miles west of Boston skidded off an icy bridge and nosedived into the Charles River. The trailer tractor then cartwheeled across the water and slammed onto its side. Although the footage of the crash is dramatic, the cold wet driver — who is unable to swim — managed to climb out of the slowly sinking truck and stood on top of the "broken front of the trailer" while waiting for help, according to Boston25 News.

Miraculously, he was not injured. All of the packages, on the other hand, may not have been so lucky.