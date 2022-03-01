New Andy Warhol documentary narrated by AI Andy Warhol

Via ArtNews:

The Andy Warhol Diaries is the latest grand survey for the artist, who was the subject of a nearly-1,000-page biography by Blake Gopnik in 2020 and a 350-work Whitney Museum retrospective in 2018. The show is set to feature interviews with artists such as John Waters and Glenn Ligon, dealers Larry Gagosian and Jeffrey Deitch, and curator Donna de Salvo, who organized the 2018 Whitney show.

Andrew Rossi, who created the series, titled The Andy Warhol Diaries, undertook this unusual measure with the Andy Warhol Foundation's permission, according to a trailer released by Netflix on Wednesday. The series also portrays the AI-generated narration as something Warhol himself would've wanted.