Pat Robertson says Putin's war is part of his god's plan for a massive End Times invasion of Israel

Speaking through a pound-and-a-half of pancake makeup, televangelist and noted very stable genius Pat Robertson came out of retirement to explain what's really going on with Putin and Ukraine. Robertson — whose looking more and more like David McCallum in "The Sixth Finger" episode of The Outer Limits — says his god is "compelling" Putin to wage war in Ukraine to set the stage for the utimate End Times war in Israel.

Here he is in his own words:

I think he can say, "Well, Putin's out of his mind." Yes, maybe so, but at the same time he's being compelled by God. He went into the Ukraine. But that wasn't his goal. His goal was to move against Israel ultimately, and God is getting ready to do something amazing. And that will be fulfilled. And what Putin is doing by moving as he is to set up Ukraine as as a staging ground for one of the armies, and then across is Erdogan in Turkey. And and you've got between them, that little Dardanelles area, and it's going to happen. So I just say, that is what's coming up. Is Putin crazy? Is he mad? Well, perhaps, but God says, "I'm going to put hooks in your jaws. I'm going to draw you into this battle, whether you like it or not," and he's being compelled. After the move into the Ukraine. He's being compelled to move again, to get a land bridge and then across the Dardanelles was Turkey. And watch what's going to happen next. You read your Bible because it's coming to pass.

He might be right! Mark 13:32 states, "But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father and Pat Robertson.