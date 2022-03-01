This video features some excellent Wacky Packages stickers

Enjoy this compilation of Wacky Packages from volume 1. of the iconic trading cards that parodied various consumer products. What gives these cards their greatness is that they were made by master cartoonists such as Kim Deitch, Drew Friedman, Bill Griffith, and Art Spiegelman, to name a few. There were 16 series of Wacky Packages made between 1973 and 1977. I could look at them all day long.