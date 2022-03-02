3D-printed cat ears controlled by your brain waves

Rob Beschizza
Photo: Jazz DiMauro

"I built mind-controlled ears as a way to learn how to build my own arduino-based designs," writes Jazz DiMauro. "Challenges included cable management and designing custom servo hardware to attach to the asymmetrical EEG headset." See also Jazz's Witch Lights. Sketches and plans galore! [via Hacker News]