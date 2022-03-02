The goal of Almost Pong is to control the elevation of the ball by tapping the space bar (or screen) so you hit the paddles. Thomas Palef, the creator, made some other whimsical games worth playing, too.
"Almost Pong" is like a cross between Flappy Bird and Pong
