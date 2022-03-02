Cat Power's latest album is a beautiful collection of cover songs

Popkin

Cat Power's latest album, Covers, is her 11th album and third collection of cover songs since The Covers Record (2000) and Jukebox (2008). The album was released on January 14, 2022 and I haven't stopped listening since. I love the way she puts a completely unique spin on each song and makes it her own version. Each song on Covers is beautiful, and her take on the Velvet Underground's These Days is my favorite track on the album.