Doctor Who theme performed as a Belgian jazz tune

Is this what it's like to watch the show with French dubbing, too?
Image: Public Domain via PixaBay
Is this what it's like to watch the show with French dubbing, too?
Image: Public Domain via PixaBay
"A note can be as small as a pin or as big as the world, it depends on your imagination," Thelonious Monk once said. Today is the 40th anniversary of the jazz maestro's death. Over at Signal, DIY musicologist David Katznelson digs into "The Genius of Monk" and delivers a valuable view on Monk's daunting… READ THE REST
When he wasn't busy recording the Greatest Jazz Concert Ever, famed jazz pianist Charles Mingus apparently dabbled in feline toilet training, going so far as to produce a "CAT-alog for Toilet Training Your Cat." WNYC reported on this strange hobby back in 2014, which you can listen to below. I've also included some excerpts from… READ THE REST
In this piece on the TheAaronChannel, Frank Zappa tells the story about how Sting came to one of his shows and agreed to perform a number with the band. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Renting a home is a common way to save money to build towards owning a house. With buying and rental prices both dramatically increasing, the lines have definitely been blurred. Whether… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If your life dream is to be a teacher, you can expect to spend four to five years training before standing in front of a classroom of students. It'll usually take… READ THE REST
Leaning on the likes of caffeine is an antiquated way to get through the day. We all know that downing coffee can give us a concentrated caffeine boost to help power through the day. And most people know caffeine is a stimulant — but the drug doesn't actually set your body up for optimal performance.… READ THE REST