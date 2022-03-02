Epic Games is buying Bandcamp

Fortnight publisher Epic Games has acquired Bandcamp, the online platform that transformed the independent music business in wonderful ways.
"The products and services you depend on aren't going anywhere, we'll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model," said Bandcamp co-founder/CEO Ethan Diamond in a statement.
From The Verge:
Epic describes Bandcamp as committed to "fair and open platforms," a subtle nod to its ongoing fight with mobile storefront operators Apple and Google — whose payment models it's described as a threat as it expands its gaming offerings to a larger social "metaverse." Music has been a key part of that expansion so far, mostly in the form of performances inside Fortnite. Now, the Bandcamp acquisition is giving it a broader foothold in the medium.