Here's a half-hour megamix of 600 songs from the 1990s

David Pescovitz

As The Hood Internet, Chicago producers Aaron Brink (ABX) and Steve Reidell (STV SLV) have been cranking out compelling mash-ups since 2007. Their latest release is an incredible half-hour megamix of 600 songs from 1990-1999. Here we are now, entertain us.