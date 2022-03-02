Listen to this great instrumental soundtrack from a spy film that doesn't exist

Musician Chris Farren has released 9 full-length albums with a variety of bands, including Fake Problems and Antarctigo Vespucci, as well as under his name as a solo artist, along with plenty of singles and EPs.

For his latest project, Death Don't Wait (Original Music Picture Soundtrack), he's put together a (mostly) instrumental soundtrack for a Bond-esque spy movie that exists entirely in his head. And damn, he hits the genre just right.

From Stereogum:

"I thought about what every action movie has," Farren says. "There's usually at least two car chases, maybe a boat chase, hand-to-hand combat, a heist scene. So I just chose 15 different types of scenes, and I'd watch those types of scenes in different movies. I watched a lot of bank heist scenes and scenes of people diffusing bombs, and tried to pay attention to what the music was doing, and thought about how I could do that in my own way." While 11 of the 12 tracks on the album are instrumental, Death Don't Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) does have its very own Bond theme ballad: "Death Don't Wait (Main Title)," sung by the inimitable Laura Stevenson. "I didn't want to sing on it," Farren says. "I thought it would take away from the concept of the record if I sang on it. And the nature of the song, it wasn't meant for my voice. It's meant for more of a classic voice, and Laura has one of the great voices of our time, I say."

You can listen through the YouTube playlist above, or via Bandcamp / Spotify / Apple Music / etc. It's a pure pulp delight, especially if you like mood-setting instrumentals.