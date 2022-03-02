Sen. Gillibrand said she screamed 'Go Joe!' throughout his speech. Cut to her sleeping in her seat

After President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, an exuberant Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D–NY) gushed as she told Biden, "I was screeching 'Go Joe' the whole time! I was like inappropriate in every way! I kept stepping up and saying, 'Go Joe! Go Joe!' I was jumping up the whole time!" (First video below.)

Except she wasn't. At least not in real life — who knows what was happening in her dream state as she sat still in her seat, eyes either looking at her phone or lost in slumber. (Second video below.)