The Slow Mo Guys blew up capacitors and filmed it at 187,000 frames per second

The Slow Mo Guys are a British duo consisting of Daniel Gruchy and Gavin Free. They are known for their slow-motion videos filmed using high-speed cameras. Small capacitors make a sharp popping sound when they explode. Using a camera capable of capturing 187,000 frames per second, the Slow Mo Guys captured what was really happening during the fraction of a second when a capacitor becomes overloaded. Videos created by their experiment look like massive explosions in space. My favorite video is the one in which a capacitor cover crashes into a water balloon. It looks like an asteroid hitting a planet.
