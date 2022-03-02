Whoopi Goldberg puts Bobo the heckler in her place: "Who the hell do you think you are, little girl?"

Colorado's Lauren Boebert did get a resounding boo at last night's State of the Union after heckling President Joe Biden while he talked about his veteran son who died of cancer. But it was Whoopi Goldberg who gave Bobo the proper scolding she deserved.

"Who the hell do you think you are, little girl?" she said on The View this morning (:036). "Who do you think you are!?"

"You don't have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son — who died," Goldberg continues, pointing her finger at the camera. "You don't have to like him, but you must be respectful."