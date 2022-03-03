In this clip, a man from Korea tries to explain bidets to an American woman, clearly completely unfamiliar with the idea of cleaning an ass with water [amazon] rather than smearing excrement around it with a wadded handful of paper. That said, the man does not do a splendid job of selling the experience: "My whole family anal is so clean."
Bidets explained to American person
