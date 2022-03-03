College student arrested for making explosive devices "for entertainment purposes only"

Police arrested Arizona State University college student Logan Baker Reynolds, 19, for allegedly building explosive devices in his dorm room. According to police, Reynolds told them that he had "no ill intentions and that he made the devices for entertainment purposes only." I can relate. From KOLD:
ASU Police Spokesperson Adam Wolfe said officers impounded the materials found in Reynold's dorm room. "Components when put together, they make an explosive; there were quite a few," said Wolfe. He also added the explosive contents were not a bomb but rather pyrotechnic devices.