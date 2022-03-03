Dan Clowes' Ghost World graphic novel discussed on the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube show

Recently, the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube channel talked about Daniel Clowes' best-selling comic Ghost World. Both the Ghost World comic and movie adaptation (written by Clowes and Terry Zwigoff) are near and dear to my heart. Ghost World follows the daily whereabouts of two cynical, misfit best friends named Enid Coleslaw and Rebecca Dopplemeyer who just graduated from high school. They spend their time aimlessly wandering around town, criticizing everything, and stirring up mischief. Ghost World is able to capture the feeling of being in post-high school limbo better than any other book I've read.