Recently, the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube channel talked about Daniel Clowes' best-selling comic Ghost World. Both the Ghost World comic and movie adaptation (written by Clowes and Terry Zwigoff) are near and dear to my heart. Ghost World follows the daily whereabouts of two cynical, misfit best friends named Enid Coleslaw and Rebecca Dopplemeyer who just graduated from high school. They spend their time aimlessly wandering around town, criticizing everything, and stirring up mischief. Ghost World is able to capture the feeling of being in post-high school limbo better than any other book I've read.
Dan Clowes' Ghost World graphic novel discussed on the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube show
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Daniel Clowes
How to make comics the Daniel Clowes way
Recently on the Cartoonist Kayfabe YouTube show about comic books, Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg talk about Modern Cartoonist, an essay by Daniel Clowes. It was originally included as a pamphlet in copies of Eightball #18, and also sold individually. In the essay, we learn the Clowesian way to make a comic. It contains a… READ THE REST
Dan Clowes comic "I Hate You Deeply" reviewed on Cartoonist Kayfabe
This week on Cartoonist Kayfabe, Ed and Jim take a look at the brilliant comic "I Hate You Deeply" by Dan Clowes. I Hate You Deeply was originally published in Eightball, which ran from 1989 to 2004. Throughout the amazing illustrations in this comic, Clowes reveals a laundry list of things that he despises. He… READ THE REST
Review of Criterion Collection's "Crumb" and "Ghost World" DVDs
Cartoonists Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg take a look at the booklets that come with Criterion Collection's Crumb and Ghost World DVDs and Blu-rays, both directed by Terry Zwigoff. I've seen both films multiple times and already have the Crumb DVD, but I wasn't aware that Criterion did one for Ghost World. Sigh *pulls out… READ THE REST
Become a Sam's Club Member for only $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all love a good membership club, especially for the discounts, perks, and fun finds that come along with it. And now, you can get a one-year Sam's Club membership for only $19.99… READ THE REST
Sweat your way to bliss with this portable sauna blanket, now 54% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between your new rigorous workout schedule and crazy hours at work, your body could use a little tender loving care. And while a trip to the spa would be ideal, your wallet… READ THE REST
Car insurance shouldn't be confusing & this provider knows it
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all need to get out of the house. For those of us who've been raising children at home throughout the pandemic, and those of us who've been working endless hours… READ THE REST