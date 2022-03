The answer to the question posed by the headline is about 68,000 Newtons per hurl, assuming 110 pounds of vomit projected from a 45ft height onto packed sand below. That would be more than enough to kill you; indeed, the matter was investigated to determine why the remains of a small dinosaur were uncovered in a brachiosaurus puke crater.

The diagram is from Dinosaurs Without Bones, a book by Tony Martin.