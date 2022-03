In a CBS interview, Melinda French Gates said one of the main reasons she divorced Bill Gates, in addition to his affair, was his ongoing friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

From the interview:

French Gates said she met the sex offender "exactly one time, because I wanted to see who this man was. And I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.

"He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. So my heart breaks for these young women."