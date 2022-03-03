Stalker allegedly hid in woman's attic, photographed her as she slept

Mauricio Damian Guerrero allegedly drove from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire to meet an OnlyFans creator, broke into her home, copied her key, stole her underwear, planned to attach a tracking device to her car, hid in her attic, and photographed her while she slept. Equally disgusting is that after Guerrero was charged with four counts of burglary, he was released on $2,500 bail. From Boston.com :

He came and went from the home several times, once photographing the woman while asleep, and spent time in the attic where police found personal items including a tracking device he intended to place in the woman's vehicle, police said[…]



Bail conditions require him to wear a tracking bracelet, and he's not allowed to return to New Hampshire or have contact with the victim, WMUR-TV reported.