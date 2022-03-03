This city does not exist

Rob Beschizza

Welcome cities to the the illustrious tradition of things that do not exist alongside deepdreamed mugshots, cats, politicians, etc.

The first city it gave me (above) immediately struck me as a grim, gray town on the North Sea coast of England, somewhere between Newcastle and Berwick, where the damp crawls up your toes and the North Sea looms like a pound-shop Solaris.

It's in the failures, the conspicious AI tipoffs, that I think these generators are most interesting. Here's an island city with causeways made of rubber…

This City Does Not Exist [thiscitydoesnotexist.com]