Welcome cities to the the illustrious tradition of things that do not exist alongside deepdreamed mugshots, cats, politicians, etc.

The first city it gave me (above) immediately struck me as a grim, gray town on the North Sea coast of England, somewhere between Newcastle and Berwick, where the damp crawls up your toes and the North Sea looms like a pound-shop Solaris.

It's in the failures, the conspicious AI tipoffs, that I think these generators are most interesting. Here's an island city with causeways made of rubber…

This City Does Not Exist [thiscitydoesnotexist.com]