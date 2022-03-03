This montage of reporters describing Ukrainian refugees is unbelievably racist

Mainstream news reporters are showing their true colors when talking about Ukrainian refugees, differentiating them as European refugees. They want to make sure their audience realizes these people might be called "refugees," but they sure as heck aren't like the others. They are "white," "blue-eyed," "Christian," "European," and "not like Iraq or Afghanistan."

I mean sure, you'd expect a racist comment from Fox News, which, of course, is included in the video below ("We're so used to hearing of refugees from the Middle East and elsewhere, [but] these are refugees from Europe.") But CBS, NBC, and BBC?