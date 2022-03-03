University of North Texas students protest an anti-transgender candidate for House

Students at the University of North Texas loudly expressed their displeasure with Texas House District 63 candidate Jeff Younger's support of Texas' new pogrom against gender-conforming treatments and their caregivers for children and teens.

Younger was unable to give whatever campaign message he had been scheduled to deliver due to an overwhelming lack of desire to hear him out.

Anti-trans Texas House candidate Jeff Younger came to the University of North Texas and this is how students responded. pic.twitter.com/vmsH2aV0xf — Dallas (@59dallas) March 3, 2022

MySanAntonio: