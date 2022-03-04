"I'm Here Find Me" begins with the stuff you'd expect an anti-pot PSA to contain: two little kids talking about why pot is bad for you. The video then takes a turn and becomes one very strange trip. I think whoever made the video got extremely stoned themselves at the 1:10 minute mark. The video shows close-up shots of adults against abstract colorful backgrounds saying "I'm here, find me" to the viewer, and It feels like a weird dream. It's hard to believe this is a real PSA!
"I'm Here Find Me" is a fun anti-marijuana PSA to watch while stoned
