On March 1st, the UGF (Ukrainian Ground Forces) shared a song on social media. The song is an ode to the Bayraktar TB2, the Turkish-made medium-altitude drone that the Ukrainians have been using to fend off the Russian army.

The TB2 and the British-made Javelin man-portable missile have become something of Ukrainian folk heroes in the last 9 days, to which this song can attest.