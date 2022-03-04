Remembering the good ol' days of Butt Hole Road before sourpusses changed the name

Butt Hole Road was the name of a 380 foot long residential street in Conisbrough, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England. There isn't any record of where Butt Hole Road got its name, but people believe it was named after a communal water butt in the town. The road's name was changed to "Archer's Way" in 2009 after grumpy residents grew sick of tourists making fun of their street name and taking photos in front of it, often with their bums out. Many cabs and other services even refused to drive to Butt Hole Road because they didn't believe it was a real place. RIP, Butt Hole Road.