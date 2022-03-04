Smash Mouth announces new lead singer with a Rickroll

After a public display of embarrassment last fall, Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell departed the All-Star band due to "health issues."

Now, the band has announced that they've hired a replacement frontman: Zach Goode, whose prior claims to fame include singing in a Weezer Mashup Tribute Band called — ready for it? — Geezer.

Geezer blend rock, comedy, rap and barbershoppe to hilariously swing the entire history of popular music from AC/DC and Dr Dre back to Buddy Holly and the Beatles, mashed up mid-song with spot-on Weezer and Beastie Boys hits. The world's oldest coverband has been an answer on NPR's Ask Me Another, appeared in a KIA advertisement with Weezer at the band's personal request, headlined Long Beach's sold-out first annual Littlepalooza festival for young grandkids and opened for Vanilla Ice, Coolio and Young MC in front of 6000 hip-hop fans for Magic 92.5FM at San Diego's Petco Park. One of the most unique acts of all-time, they're probably the only band on earth that has played dive bars, rap shows, bar mitzvahs, retirement parties, comedy clubs, three-set casino gigs and punk festivals….then passed out cookies.

And as if things couldn't get any more bizarre, the band released a new single — a synth-y pop-punk cover of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," with Goode on lead vocals doing his best Steve Harwell impression.

Somebody once told me the world was gonna rickroll me, but this ain't how I thought it would go.

