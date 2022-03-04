This 1999 infomercial demonstrated how to use the Rejuvenique Electric Facial Mask, with actress Linda Evans pretending to interview the creator. This mask supposedly improved skin health by targeting areas of the face through electricity. For some reason, I doubt anyone's skin actually improved through the use of this mask, but it sure would make a great serial-killer costume in a horror film. If I'd come home to see my mother using one of these when I was a child, I would have run for the hills.
This Rejuvenique Electric Facial Mask would make the perfect costume for any horror film
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- infomercials
- questionable products
Things I Miss: My friend Bob trying to convince people to try his Flowbee
A hair trimmer attached to your vacuum cleaner. What could go wrong? I was sadly disappointed and did not find many Flowbee mishap videos on The YouTubes. Likely, the vacu-trimmer was never that popular in the first place! I had a friend named Bobby Magee who thought the Flowbee was an amazing thing to break… READ THE REST
These Customer-Focused Cannabis Delivery Services Let You Skip The Dispensary
Image via Unsplash We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Since the start of the pandemic, marijuana dispensaries have seen a 67-percent increase in nationwide sales. Online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery of cannabis products also skyrocketed, and… READ THE REST
Become a Sam's Club Member for only $20
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We all love a good membership club, especially for the discounts, perks, and fun finds that come along with it. And now, you can get a one-year Sam's Club membership for only $19.99… READ THE REST
Sweat your way to bliss with this portable sauna blanket, now 54% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Between your new rigorous workout schedule and crazy hours at work, your body could use a little tender loving care. And while a trip to the spa would be ideal, your wallet… READ THE REST