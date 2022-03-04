This Rejuvenique Electric Facial Mask would make the perfect costume for any horror film

This 1999 infomercial demonstrated how to use the Rejuvenique Electric Facial Mask, with actress Linda Evans pretending to interview the creator. This mask supposedly improved skin health by targeting areas of the face through electricity. For some reason, I doubt anyone's skin actually improved through the use of this mask, but it sure would make a great serial-killer costume in a horror film. If I'd come home to see my mother using one of these when I was a child, I would have run for the hills.