GOP Senators tweet screenshots during zoom meeting with Ukraine's Zelinskyy after being asked not to reveal his location

Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Steve Daines today posted screenshots during a zoom meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelinskyy, despite being asked not to do so as it could reveal his location. Another, Ron Johnson (R—Wi.) even asked him where he was.

To quote the phrase that Rubio torpedoed his own presidential hopes with: "He knows exactly what he's doing." Or perhaps Grey's corollary: "sufficiently advanced stupidity is indistinguishable from malice."

The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy. Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators. https://t.co/geolhKxbLp — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) March 5, 2022

Note that other Senators, including Ted Cruz, shared screenshots later, which was apparently agreed to. The story has unfortunately entered a kind of bluecheck hellspace where poseurs and celebrities are screaming at media, Cruz and other twitterers for posting screenshots after the meeting was over, unaware that the problem was Rubio and Daines posting them before it was over.