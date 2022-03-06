Adorn your home with NFTs thanks to this epic Tokenframe display

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Looking at art daily can evoke powerful emotion, relieve stress, and put you in a better mood. And with the emergence of non-fungible tokens, otherwise known as NFTs, you can have access to a wide range of digital art stored on a blockchain, opening your eyes to new pieces like never before.

If you've got some NFTs you'd like to look at every day, this advanced Tokenframe display is just the device for the job. Just like you'd hang a physical work of art on the wall, this innovative gadget lets you enjoy your NFT collection, whether it's one work of art or a whole gallery full of pieces. And the best part? You can control everything from the accompanying Tokenframe app right on your phone.

The way the Tokenframe NFT display works is simple. All you have to do is plug it in, scan a QR code to connect it, and you'll instantly have access to your wallet, where you can choose the digital art you want to display. You can even choose to have multiple Tokenframe devices in the same space or throughout your home, creating your very own NFT art gallery.

Perfect for a wide range of decor schemes, the Tokenframe comes in four shades: white, mahogany, black, and birch, all made of real wood frames. And since you can control every aspect of its crystal clear, 2K resolution display, you can adjust the way it fits, the border, and more. You can even schedule it to turn on and off and change images. The frames also have integrated stereo speakers and headphone jacks so you can enjoy a fully immersive experience as you enjoy your NFTs.

Bridging the gap between classic art and modern innovation, the Tokenframe is making a splash all around the world, garnering rave reviews, with MEDIUM referring to it as "Premium NFT art meets sophisticated NFT Display." Save on the innovative 21.5" Tokenframe™ NFT Display and get it for just $727.

Prices subject to change.