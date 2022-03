Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, as this video can potently attest. In support of their 2022 tour, New Kids on the Block (Renew Kids on the Block?), have released a new music video featuring appearances by Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

The song, called "Bring Back the Time," is a love letter to the 1980s. The video spoofs Twisted Sister, DEVO, Billy Idol, Flock of Seagulls, Talking Heads, and other MTV icons of the age.

Image: Screengrab