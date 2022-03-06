"Sadly, we're kinda experts on Nazism," German Embassy in South Africa can not remain silent on Russian misinformation

Jason Weisberger

The German mission to South Africa just displayed the social media chops of true experts. In response to Russian claims to be receiving praise from many South Africans for fighting Nazis in Ukraine, just like they did back in the day, the Germans exposed Russian fraud with deep knowledge of just who is a Nazi and how they behave.