Fox News's deep support for Russia's president doesn't take a lot to turn clownish. SNL does amp it up and gives Tucker his bowtie back, but actual Fox News is just pretty gross. This is yet again another moment people who have understood Fox for years stop and think "Maybe this time…?" but their die-hard adherents will adhere.
SNL lampoons Fox News celebrating Russia's invasion of Ukraine
