Sting's haunting "Russians" is more relevant today than when he wrote it years ago

In an Instagram post, Sting releases a new video (see below) in which he beautifully sings "Russians," a song he wrote in 1985 for his solo album The Dream of the Blue Turtles. The lyrics are so relevant, they could have been written yesterday.

He introduces the video with the caption:

I've only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man's bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.

"Russians" lyrics:

In Europe and America there's a growing feeling of hysteria

Conditioned to respond to all the threats

In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets

Mister Khrushchev said, 'We will bury you'

I don't subscribe to this point of view

It'd be such an ignorant thing to do

If the Russians love their children too

How can I save my little boy

From Oppenheimer's deadly toy?

There is no monopoly of common sense

On either side of the political fence

We share the same biology

Regardless of ideology

Believe me when I say to you

I hope the Russians love their children too

There is no historical precedent to put

The words in the mouth of the president

There's no such thing as a winnable war

It's a lie we don't believe anymore

Mister Reagan says 'We will protect you'

I don't subscribe to this point of view

Believe me when I say to you

I hope the Russians love their children too

We share the same biology

Regardless of ideology

What might save us, me and you

Is if the Russians love their children too