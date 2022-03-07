British rapper Dizzee Rascal, convicted of assaulting his ex, smashes photographer's camera outside courthouse

Dylan Mills, AKA Dizzee Rascal, was today convicted of assaulting his former partner, the mother of his children. If the cause of his malfunction is obscure, a clue might be found in what he did after he found out he was likely headed to jail: smash a reporter's camera outside Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. It's as if the man is an angry bully!

PA news agency photographer James Manning said: "He came out of the court, I was taking his picture, just standing still on the corner. He then pushed my camera into my face, which then caused it to fall to the floor, at which point he then picked it up and then threw it across the road. "It smashed into a lot of pieces. He was angry, he came straight out of the door, didn't say anything, didn't say anything until the point at which he pushed my camera.

Sentencing is on April 8; for assaulting his ex, that is.