Call this number for a pep talk from a kindergartner

Call Peptoc at 707-998-8410 and a kindergartner will give you a free pep talk.

If you're feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5.

This wonderful art project was created by educators Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss and the kind students of West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, California. From NPR:

Martin said she spoke with her class about the idea of art as a kind of social practice, a conversation to contribute to the world — and something we can all learn from. "Their creativity and resourcefulness is something that we need to emulate, because that level of joy and love and imagination is what's going to save us in the end," she said. Martin says she hopes the hotline will give callers a little respite from whatever it is they're going through, which — judging from the thousands of calls the hotline gets each day — is quite a lot.

image: Jessica Martin