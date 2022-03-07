Convoy trucker explains why she is protesting: "I don't want 'em to digitile us"

Here's one of Trump's very stable geniuses telling the Good Liars why she's fighting the good fight from the driver seat of her big rig.

She says "they" (Gates? Soros? Joebiden?) are "trying to make us robots. They're trying to make it so we have no choice in nothing, to where they control. They can control us from what they've put in our bodies. They've already got full man-made working female robots."

Marge and Bobo, you better watch out! When this gifted world affairs expert gets elected to congress, she's going to take your places in the spotlight.