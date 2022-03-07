Dog missing for a week rescued safe 7 miles out on frozen lake

In Michigan, a dog named Maehem was staying with her owner's father when she escaped from his home on February 26 and took off running. After a week of extensive searching, someone reported seeing Maehem on the frozen Saginaw Bay. Maehem's owner Autumn Arsenault called in TK and Son Ice Recovery who tracked down the pooch seven miles from shore. From MLive.com:

"We made sure to park the snowmobiles at a distance because of the fear she'll run. We walked up and called her and she came right up to us, crawling into our laps with lots of kisses. We slipped the collar on and road back to shore with her in our arms."